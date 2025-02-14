Pakistan rattled by Trump's offer of F-35 stealth fighters to India, says 'will disrupt regional peace'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan reacts on F-35 offer to India

Pakistan reacts on F-35 fighter jets offer to India: After US President Donald Trump announced that the US will look to provide India with the F-35 stealth fighter jets, Pakistan's first reactions on the potential deal have come. Pakistan on Friday expressed concerns as it implied that if India gets the F-35, the fifth-generation stealth fighter from the US, it will "disrupt the regional military balance, undermine strategic stability, and hinder efforts to achieve lasting peace in South Asia".

Concerned over transfer of advanced military technologies to India: Pakistan

In its weekly press briefing on Friday, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokesperson said, "Pakistan is deeply concerned over the planned transfer of advanced military technologies to India. Such steps accentuate military imbalances in the region and undermine strategic stability."

The MOFA spokesperson added, "They remain unhelpful in achieving the objective of a durable peace in South Asia. We urge our international partners to take a holistic and objective view of issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one sided and deviate from ground reality."

On Thursday, Trump stressed in PM Modi's presence that the US, starting this year, will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. adding, "We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F35, Stealth fighters."

Here's what Foreign Secretary said on F-35 deal

On the F-35 issue, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "On military sales to India, there is a process by which platforms are acquired. There is, in most cases, a request for proposals that is floated. There are responses to those. They are evaluated. I don’t think with regard to the acquisition of an advanced aviation platform by India, that process has started yet. So, this is currently something that’s at the stage of a proposal. But I don’t think the formal process in this regard has started yet."

Trump also announced that India and the US will work together like "never before" to confront the threat of radical Islamic terror across the world.

"I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the very evil people of the world," he said, referring to 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India.

Also Read | F-35 fighter jets, 26/11 extradition, Mission 500: Check major announcements during PM Modi-Trump meeting

(With ANI inputs)