Synergy is armed forces' strength, Op Sindoor its apt example: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi was the chief guest at the commissioning of INS Mahe, marking the new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants - sleek, swift and resolutely Indian.

Mumbai:

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday emphasised that the strength of the Indian armed forces lies in their synergy, citing Operation Sindoor as a prime example. Speaking at the commissioning of INS Mahe, the first vessel in the Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, in Mumbai, he highlighted the importance of joint operations and coordinated capabilities across domains.

He said that in the age of multi-domain operations, the country's ability to act in concert from the depths of the ocean to the highest frontier will determine the security influence of the Indian Republic.

Operation Sindoor apt example of synergy: Army chief

"The strength of armed forces lies in synergy. The sea, land, and the skies form a single continuum of national security, and together the Army, Navy, and Air Force form the trinity of India's strategic strength. In this age of multi-domain operations. Our ability to act in concert from the depths of the ocean to the highest frontier will determine the security of our republic. We are an operational eye in every domain from Ladakh to the Indian Ocean, from information warfare to joint logistics. Operation Sindoor was an apt example of that synergy," he said.

India carried out military action under Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025.

Army and Navy always stood shoulder to shoulder Army chief

The Army Chief said that the Indian Army has launched a series of initiatives under an overall umbrella of transformation in which jointness and integration are important pillars, recognising that modern conflicts will be multi-domain, hybrid and require united national strength.

"The Indian Navy plays an important role in our neighbourhood as well as the global environment in far-off lands, where the efforts of the army can play both a supplementary and a complementary role in soft and hard diplomacy, which I refer to as smart diplomacy. The Indian Army and Indian Navy have always stood shoulder to shoulder for HADR missions across the globe, or even in amphibious operations. The Indian Navy is looking a future expansion plan in a big way to evolve as a formidable multi-dimensional and networked capable of dominating the seas," he added.

