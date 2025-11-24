Anti-submarine ship 'Mahe' to join Navy today: Know all about India's 'silent hunter' Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Mahe represents the cutting edge of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in naval ship design and construction.

Mumbai:

The Indian Navy is set to commission INS Mahe, the first vessel in the Mahe-class series of Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai today (November 24). The ceremony will be hosted by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, and will be presided over by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

India's 'silent hunter'

The commissioning of Mahe will mark the arrival of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants - sleek, swift, and resolutely Indian.

Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, Mahe represents the cutting edge of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in naval ship design and construction. Compact yet powerful, the ship embodies agility, precision and endurance - qualities vital for dominating the littorals.

With her blend of firepower, stealth and mobility, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India's vital maritime approaches. She will serve as a 'Silent Hunter' on the Western Seaboard - powered by self-reliance and dedicated to safeguarding India's maritime frontiers.

With over 80 percent indigenous content, the Mahe-class showcases India's growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration. Named after the historic coastal town of Mahe on the Malabar Coast, the ship’s crest features an 'Urumi', the flexible sword of Kalaripayattu, symbolising agility, precision, and lethal grace.

Why is 'Mahe' special?

It is a multi-purpose warship. Meaning, one ship, many missions. INS Mahe is capable of deployment in a variety of missions.

Anti-submarine operations

Coastal defense and security

Underwater surveillance

Search and rescue missions

Mine-laying capability

Ability to operate with high efficiency in shallow waters

Features and technical capabilities

Type: The 'Mahe' is an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft capable of patrolling, surveillance, and anti-submarine operations in coastal areas. Its low acoustic signature makes it extremely quiet in the water, making it difficult for enemy submarines to detect.

Displacement: The ship has a displacement of approximately 896 to 1,100 tons, making it robust and well-balanced in its class.

Length: The warship's length is 78 meters, providing it with both speed and stability.

Beam: The beam of 11.26 meters gives it the ability to operate smoothly at sea.

Draft: Its draft of 2.7 meters allows it to operate easily in shallow waters—a major advantage of the ASW-SWC class.

Propulsion: The 'Mahe' is equipped with a water-jet propulsion system, which provides high speed and improved maneuverability. The diesel engine and water-jet propulsion system make the ship extremely agile—able to make sharp turns, change direction, and accelerate quickly.

Speed: The warship can reach a maximum speed of 25 knots (approximately 46 km/h), making it extremely useful for rapid response operations.

Range: The ship can easily cover a distance of 1,800 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots—ideally suitable for coastal patrol.

Boats carries: The 'Mahe' carries two RHIBs (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats), which are useful for rapid response and search-and-rescue operations.

Crew: The ship has a total of 57 crew members, including 7 officers and 50 sailors.

Advanced Sonar System

The sonar system onboard the warship 'Mahe' is one of its most important and cutting-edge capabilities. It serves as the Navy's eyes and ears, detecting enemy submarines, mines, and other threats lurking in the depths of the ocean.

With the help of this state-of-the-art advanced sonar system, it can conduct underwater surveillance without making any noise. It can search for enemy submarines and track them accurately with its low wave signature.

DRDO Abhay Hull-Mounted Sonar (HMS)

This is a modern sonar system developed by the scientific organization DRDO. It is installed in the hull (lower part) of the ship.

It continuously monitors the area around the ship.

It can detect submarine sounds, movements, or any artificial objects hidden underwater.

It is also very effective in shallow water, which is crucial for a warship of this class.

LFVDS — Low Frequency Variable Depth Sonar

This is a submersible sonar. It can be lowered into the water via a cable separate from the ship.

It is extremely useful for detecting submarines in deep or varying waters.

It operates at a low frequency, allowing for long-range sound detection.

It also works in areas where surface sonars may encounter obstacles.

Most significant features

It operates at a low frequency, allowing for long-range sound detection.

It also works in areas where surface sonars may encounter obstacles.

24x7 surveillance

This ship can continuously detect underwater activities.

Precise target identification.

The modern sonar system provides accurate estimates of the position, distance, and speed of enemy submarines.

Weapons of the Warship 'Mahe'

The warship 'Mahe's' weapon system makes it a potent anti-submarine warfare platform. Its primary purpose is to neutralize enemy submarines, mines, and maritime threats.

1. IRL Anti-Submarine Rocket Launcher

This is a multi-barrel rocket launcher specifically designed to destroy submarines.

It is a 12-barrel rocket system.

It can penetrate deep waters and attack submarines at their predicted location.

The explosion occurs underwater, and the shock wave damages the submarine.

It is also installed on several large ships of the Indian Navy.

2. Naval Surface Gun — 30 mm

This is a rapid-firing surface-to-surface and surface-to-air defensive gun.

It is used to defend against small ships, fast boats, and aerial threats.

Its high firing rate allows it to react quickly in combat.

3. Triple Lightweight Torpedo Launchers (ALWT)

The ship is equipped with two triple torpedo launchers – allowing a total of six torpedoes to be fired.

They use Advanced Light Weight Torpedo (ALWT).

These torpedoes track enemy submarines underwater and accurately target them.

High speed, advanced guidance systems, and high accuracy are its key strengths.

4. Anti-Submarine Mines

Sea mines can be laid from the ship using mine-laying rails.

These mines automatically detonate upon contact with submarines or enemy ships.

They play a vital role in coastal security and anti-submarine warfare.

5. 12.7 mm Stabilized Remote Controlled Gun (2 units)

These are remote-controlled machine guns.

Their stabilization system ensures accurate aiming even when the ship is moving.

Useful for anti-piracy, small fast attack crafts, and coastal security operations.

The gun operator can safely control them from aboard.

The warship 'Mahe' is equipped with modern anti-submarine weapons.

Submarine attack rockets

Torpedoes (ALWT)

Anti-submarine mines

30 mm rapid-firing cannon

Remote-controlled machine guns

With all these weapons, 'Mahe' emerges as a key weapon for the Indian Navy's coastal security and anti-submarine operations. INS Mahe not only enhances the Indian Navy's strength but also symbolises India's indigenous defense manufacturing capabilities and technological advancements. This warship, capable of coastal security, anti-submarine operations, and shallow-water operations, will further secure and strengthen India's maritime borders. In the years to come, this warship will play a vital role in guarding the Indian maritime borders.

