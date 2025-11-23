Tejas crash: Wing Commander Afshan Akhtar's tearful goodbye to husband Namansh Syal | VIDEO Wing Commander Namansh Syal is survived by his wife and their six-year-old daughter, and his parents. His demise has left his entire village mourning, with people describing him as an outstanding athlete who was an inspiration for them.

Kangra (HP) :

There was a grim atmosphere in Patialkar in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district where Wing Commander Namansh Syal's wife Afshan Akhtar, also a Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force (IAF), paid a tearful tribute to her husband who was killed after his Tejas fighter jet crashed during the Dubai Air Show on Friday. Wing Commander Syal's mortal remains were brought to his ancestral village earlier in the day, where he was cremated with full state honours.

The 34-year-old is survived by his wife and their six-year-old daughter, and his parents. His demise has left his entire village mourning, with people describing him as an outstanding athlete who was an inspiration for them.

Similarly, the IAF has described Wing Commander Syal as a "dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional", who served the country with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill and an unyielding sense of duty. Deeply mourning his demise, the IAF said it stands with the pilot's family in this hour of profound grief.

"His dignified persona earned him immense respect through a life devoted to service, and was visible in the send-off attended by UAE Officials, colleagues, friends, and the officials of the Indian Embassy," the IAF said in a post on X on Saturday. "May his service be remembered with gratitude."

Wing Commander Namansh Syal's tragic end

The IAF pilot met with a tragic end on Friday after the Tejas fighter jet that he was flying crashed while performing the negative G manoeuvre at the Al Maktoum Airbase during the Dubai Air Show. The IAF has now ordered a Court of Inquiry (CoI) to probe the incident.

Meanwhile, all top officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, have paid tribute to Wing Commander Syal. The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which manufactures the Tejas, has also expressed grief over the IAF pilot's unfortunate death.

"HAL is deeply saddened by the loss of the courageous IAF pilot during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. HAL expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," it posted on X.