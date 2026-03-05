Aranmula Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Aranmula Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 113 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Aranmula Assembly constituency comes under the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Veena George of the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) won the seat by defeating Congress candidate K Sivadasan Nair with a margin of 19,003 votes.

Aranmula Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Aranmula Assembly constituency is a part of the Pathanamthitta district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,36,608 voters in the Aranmula constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,11,854 were male and 1,24,753 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. 6,841 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Aranmula in 2021 was 726 (696 men and 30 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Aranmula constituency was 2,26,073. Out of this, 1,05,505 voters were male, 1,20,568 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 887 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Aranmula in 2016 was 1,619 (1,071 men and 548 women).

Aranmula Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Aranmula Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Aranmula Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Aranmula Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate Veena George won the Aranmula seat with a margin of 19,003 votes (11.76%). He polled 74,950 votes with a vote share of 46.3%. He defeated Congress candidate K Sivadasan Nair, who got 55,947 votes (34.56%). BJP candidate Biju Mathew stood third with 29,099 votes (17.98%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate Veena George won the Aranmula seat with a margin of 7,646 votes (4.74%). He polled 64,523 votes with a vote share of 39.97%. Congress candidate K Sivadasan Nair got 56,877 votes (35.23%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate MT Ramesh stood third with 37,906 votes (23.48%).

Aranmula Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Veena George (CPIM)

2016: Veena George (CPIM)

2011: Sivadasan Nair (Congress)

2006: KC Rajagopalan (CPIM)

2001: Malethu Saraladevi (Congress)

1996: Kadammanitta Ramakrishnan (LDF)

1991: R Ramachandran Nair (NDP)

1987: KK Sreenivasan (Congress)

1982: KK Sreenivasan (Congress)

1980: KK Sreenivasan (Congress)

1977: MK Hemachandran (Congress)

1970: PN Chandrasenan (Independent)

1967: PN Chandrasenan (SSP)

1960: K Gopinathan Pillai (Congress)

1957: K Gopinathan Pillai (Congress)

Aranmula Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Aranmula Assembly constituency was 1,61,866 or 67.99 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,61,432 or 70.82 per cent.