APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: 10 inspiring quotes of Missile Man of India and former President

APJ Abdul Kalam Quotes, Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: APJ Abdul Kalam, popularly known as the Missile Man of India, served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. He was a source of inspiration for all. The life philosophy and teachings of Kalam are reminisced by the both younger and older generations.

Kalam’s rise from Rameswaram city of Tamil Nadu led him to become one of the most accomplished leaders and inspirational figures in the world.

APJ Kalam, who would have turned 84-year-old on October 15 in 2021, took his last breath on July 27 in 2015 after a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong. His innovative contributions have not only enabled scientists and writers across globe but have generated courage in each and every Indian.

Abdul Kalam Quotes

One best book is equal to hundred good friends, but one good friend is equal to a library. Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck. All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents. You have to dream before your dreams can come true. Failure will never overtake me if my definition to succeed is strong enough. I'm not a handsome guy, but I can give my hand to someone who needs help. Beauty is in the heart, not in the face. The best brains of the nations may be found on the last benches of the classrooms. You cannot change your future, but, you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future. If you fail, never give up because F.A.I.L. means “First Attempt In Learning”. End is not the end, if fact E.N.D. means “Effort Never Dies.” If you get No as an answer, remember N.O. means “Next Opportunity”, So let’s be positive. Your best teacher is your last mistake.

Kalam's role and achievements:

Kalam had worked for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) which are India's premier space research institutions.

Kalam's role in the development of the Indian ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology was one of the key highlights of his career. As a scientist, the Missile Man of India played a relevant part in Pokhran-II nuclear tests.

APJ Kalam was also a recipient of the 'Bharat Ratna', which is India's highest civilian honour.

