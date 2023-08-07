'He supports anti-India elements': Anurag Thakur targets Rahul Gandhi over Chinese funding in 'NewsClick'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/BJP Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday (August 7) slammed Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi over the Chinese funding issue into News Click alleging that an anti-India, 'Break India' campaign is being run through the organisation.

"China funds Neville Roy Singham. He has a direct connection with the Chinese propaganda arm," he said.

"Congress, China and NewsClick are part of an umbilical cord. In Rahul Gandhi's 'Nakli Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' Chinese goods can be seen clearly. His love for China can be seen. They were running an anti-India agenda," he added.

Thakur alleged that the company had “salesmen” in India who came in its support when action was taken against the ‘Chinese-funded company’.

“The Congress and its allies had come in support of NewsClick when we had flagged the issue. They used to say that the Government of India is working against the freedom of press. Chinese companies were funding NewsClick through Mogul Neville Roy Singham but their salesmen were some people from India, who came in their support when action was taken against them,” he said.

The Minister said that it is a war against misinformation and this should go on.

“The money that came to NewsClick was given to Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, charged under UAPA. When the ED works against NewsClick, they (Opposition) raise questions against it. It is a war against misinformation and this war should continue,” he said.

"Will the Congress party fall so low for power that they would stand for NewsClick? I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, when the foreign media house has exposed the propaganda and agenda in front of the whole world, will Rahul Gandhi answer to the country if NewsClick was a part of the high-level meetings that you did?" he added.

BJP aggressive on the issue in Lok Sabha

The BJP on Monday (August 7), cited The New York Times report and alleged that News Click received Chinese funding to promote the country’s political agenda across the world.

The issue was raised by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in Lok Sabha in the presence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who entered the Parliament after months. His membership of the House was restored earlier today after the stay in his conviction by the Supreme Court.

The BJP MP alleged that Congress received money from the Chinese “whenever India faced trouble” between 2004 and 2014.

“NYT has said that Rs 38 crore has been paid to News Click. NYT has mentioned about the ED raids on News Click. How the money was given to nalaxites and how the Chinese money was given to some people to prepare an atmosphere against India. Whenever India faced trouble between 2004 and 2014, the Chinese government gave money to Congress, whose FCRA license was cancelled by the Government of India,” Dubey said in Lok Sabha.

He further alleged that Congress wants to “destroy” the country in cahoots with the Chinese.

“In 2008, when the Olympics was held, Congress, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi were called. In 2017, when there was the Doklam issue, he (pointing to Rahul Gandhi) was meeting the Chinese and having conversation with them. They want to propagate Nehru’s policy of ‘Hindi-Chini bhai bhai’. Congress wants to destroy the country in cahoots with the Chinese,” he alleged.

Dubey urged the government to probe all Chinese funding.

