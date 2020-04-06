Anurag Srivastava takes charge as MEA spokesperson from today, replaces Raveesh Kumar

Anurag Srivastava to take charge as MEA spokesperson today, replacing Raveesh Kumar

Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Anurag Srivastava, will take charge as the new spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today, replacing Raveesh Kumar. Srivastava is currently the Indian ambassador to Ethiopia and African Union and belongs to Indian Foreign Service (IFS) batch 1999. Meanwhile, Raveesh Kumar is expected to be India’s new ambassador to Croatia. The announcement of Kumar's annexation was made a month ago.

Who is Anurag Srivastava?

Anurag Srivastava is from Indian Foreign Service (IFS) batch 1999. Srivastava is currently serving as India’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and African Union. Before heading as ambassador to Ethiopia, he was the head of Finance Division of MEA which is tasked to administer the ministry’s annual budget of about US $2 billion. Srivastava has also headed the political wing at the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

Srivastava earlier served at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in Geneva.

Anurag Srivastava's achievements

When he headed the Finance Division of Ministry of External Affairs which is tasked to administer the Ministry’s annual budget of about USD 2 billion, more than half of this budget was directed towards supporting India’s development partnership objectives all over the world, he was responsible for not only managing financial flows to these projects, but also for their monitoring and oversight.

