Who is Anurag Srivastava--IFS officer who is succeeding Raveesh Kumar?

Anurag Srivastava will replace Raveesh Kumar

Anurag Srivastava will soon replace the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. According to reports, the formal announcement of his succession is expected to be made soon.

Who is Anurag Srivastava?

Anurag Srivastava is from Indian Foreign Service (IFS) batch 1999. Srivastava is currently serving as India’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and African Union. Before heading as ambassador to Ethiopia, he was the head of Finance Division of MEA which is tasked to administer the ministry’s annual budget of about US $2 billion. Srivastava has also headed the political wing at the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

Srivastava earlier served at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in Geneva.

Anurag Srivastava's achievements

When he headed the Finance Division of Ministry of External Affairs which is tasked to administer the Ministry’s annual budget of about USD 2 billion, more than half of this budget was directed towards supporting India’s development partnership objectives all over the world, he was responsible for not only managing financial flows to these projects, but also for their monitoring and oversight.

Srivastava has also headed the Political Wing at the Indian High Commission in Colombo, where along with other responsibilities in terms of managing the political dimension of a close bilateral relationship, he was closely involved in formulation and implementation of development assistance projects in the areas of housing, health, education and livelihoods.

Srivastava served at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in Geneva where he dealt with work related to human rights, refugee issues and trade policy. He has held different positions in the Foreign Office in New Delhi, including in the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran Division and in the Official Spokesperson’s Office.

Anurag Srivastava's education and personal life

With degrees in engineering and business management, Srivastava worked in the corporate sector before joining the Indian Foreign Service. He also has a Postgraduate Diploma in Diplomatic Studies from the University of Oxford, UK. Srivastava is married to Meghna and they have a son.

