Anthrax outbreak reported in Kerala's Athirappilly forest region following death of wild boars

Anthrax outbreak was reported in Kerala's Athirappilly forest region after several wild boars died in the past few days. Health Minister Veena George said the presence of anthrax has been confirmed in wild boars in the Athirappilly forest area.

In a statement, George said, "Wild boars have died en masse in the Athirappilly forest area. Subsequently, the Health Department, the Animal Husbandry Department and the Forest Department conducted an investigation. Samples of these were tested to confirm the case of anthrax infection."

She said the health department is taking immediate steps to prevent the spread of anthrax, a bacteria naturally found in soil and commonly affecting domestic and wild animals when they contact it.

The health department said the people who went to remove and bury the carcasses of the wild boars are being monitored.

They are also being given the necessary preventive treatment, it added.

If animals, including wild boars, are found to be dying en masse, special care should be taken, the health authorities said and asked people not to go to such places.

They also requested people to report to the authorities if any such cases are noticed.

