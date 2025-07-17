Anthem Biosciences IPO Allotment status expected to be finalised today: Check status online using PAN Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status: According to NSE data, the initial share sale received bids for 2,81,44,34,740 shares against 4,40,70,682 shares on offer.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Anthem Biosciences Ltd has received a good response from investors and was subscribed 63.86 times on the last day of the bidding, i.e. on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The three-day bidding process had started on July 14, 2205. According to NSE data, the initial share sale received bids for 2,81,44,34,740 shares against 4,40,70,682 shares on offer, driven by overwhelming participation from institutional buyers. As the bidding period has ended, all eyes are now on the Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment date. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised today. Once finalised, investors can check the status online. Let's have a look at a step-by-step guide to check the status.

Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or click on the direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Anthem Biosciences IPO in this case.)

Step 4: Provide all details like the application number or PAN to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status on KFin Technologies

KFin Technologies is the official registrar of the mainboard issue.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KFin Technologies or click on this - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select Anthem Biosciences IPO from the drop-down.

Step 3: Provide details like PAN or application no.

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option.

The status of the KFin Technologies IPO application will appear on the screen.

Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP

Anthem Biosciences IPO today is Rs 148. This indicates shares were trading at Rs 718 with a premium of Rs 148 in the grey market, according to InvestorGain. The issue has a price band of Rs 540-570 per share.

Anthem Biosciences IPO Expected Listing Date

The equity shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and the NSE on July 21.