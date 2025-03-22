Another selfie, another storm? Shashi Tharoor’s 'same direction' photo with BJP's Jay Panda sparks buzz again Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s latest selfie with BJP MP Jay Panda is gaining attention, even as Tharoor clarified it was a chance encounter en route to a literature festival. This comes amid growing unease in Congress over Tharoor’s repeated public appearances with rival leaders.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s social media optics have once again stirred political chatter — this time over a selfie with BJP MP Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, taken aboard a flight and shared by Panda with a suggestive caption. “My friend & fellow traveler called me mischievous for saying that we seem to be finally travelling in the same direction,” wrote Panda on X (formerly Twitter), triggering speculation about political signals, especially in the wake of Tharoor’s recent public interactions with rival leaders.

Anticipating a fresh round of speculation, Tharoor was quick to clarify, posting: “Fellow traveller only to Bhubaneswar! I am addressing the Kalinga LitFest tomorrow morning. And coming right back.” The Congress MP insisted that it was a coincidence, not a political message.

Not the first time

This is not an isolated incident. Tharoor has previously made headlines for similar photo-ops — including a widely discussed selfie with Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, shared on social media after a literary event. In another instance, he was seen with BJP MP and actor Suresh Gopi at a temple in Kerala, further fuelling speculation.

His frequent bonhomie with political opponents has led to murmurs within the Congress, particularly in Kerala, where party workers see these gestures as mixed messaging at a time when the Congress is fighting both the BJP and the CPI(M)-led Left government.

Past controversies

Tharoor also drew flak within his party late last year after he praised the LDF government's handling of Kerala’s economy and industrial growth — remarks that were seen as out of step with the party’s stance. The controversy escalated when Congress leaders accused him of “distorting political priorities” and the party high command had to step in for damage control. Tharoor eventually retracted his comments after media reports pointed out the closure of over 42,000 MSMEs in Kerala in the past nine years.

His remark on a podcast that he had "other options" if his services were not needed in Congress also added to the intrigue about his political future. He later clarified that he was referring to non-political opportunities.

Congress’s damage control

After Tharoor’s recent remarks created unrest, the party had attempted to project unity by sharing photos and videos featuring Tharoor alongside other senior leaders. A post by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had stated “We stand as one,” showing Tharoor at an event with other top Congress faces. But despite such efforts, Tharoor’s repeated social media moments continue to cause ripples, both inside the party and in political circles outside it.