Image Source : PTI Another Noida CMO removed amid coronavirus outbreak

Yet another Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has been shunted in Noida as the COVID-19 outbreak rages on. As per latest reports, AP Chaturvedi of Gautam Buddh Nagar has ben replaced by Deepak Ohri. The official order issued by the UP Health Department, on Saturday night, said that Ohri would take charge of the district with immediate effect.

The reason behind Chaturvedi's removal from he post was not clearly mentioned. Sources, however, believe the government was not satisfied with him as the number of positive cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Noida continued to rise.

Around a fortnight ago, the Yogi Adityanath government had shunted out then CMO Anurag Bhargava who was replaced by Chaturvedi.

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining national capital, has so far recorded over 90 positive COVID-19 cases, while over 30 patients have been treated and discharged from hospitals.

