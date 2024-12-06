Another low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu on Dec 12: Check IMD forecast

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Another low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said there is another low pressure being formed pover the Bay of Bengal. One low-pressure area last week in the Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall near Puducherry, causing significant damage in Puducherry and northern Tamil Nadu.

In the weather forecast, the IMD said a new low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal and move in a west-northwest direction, approaching the Sri Lankan coast by December 9. the low pressure is expected to intensify into a depression near Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu by December 12.

Because of the low pressure, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the southern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on December 12 and 13.

Tamil Nadu last week witnessed heavy rains and gusty winds as cyclonic storm Fengal moved towards the coast.

Which started as intermittent rainfall in coastal regions on the night of November 29, gradually became steady, leading to waterlogging in several areas.

Because of heavy rains, residents of low-lying Madipakkam parked their vehicles on both sides of the nearby Velachery flyover. And the rpads were largely deserted, and civic workers, police, and fire and rescue personnel were deployed in all vulnerable places.

Under the influence of the low pressure, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Tamil Nadu on December 11 and 12 and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on December 12.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of Northwest India from 08th December. It is very likely to cause light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region and light isolated rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & West Uttar Pradesh December 8 and December 9, 2024,”said IMD.