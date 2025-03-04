Union Minister Annapurna Devi meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, vows to implement central govt's schemes in capital Annapurna Devi assured the Delhi CM that central government schemes for women and child welfare would be effectively implemented in the national capital. She also reaffirmed the BJP-led government's commitment to development and pledged to uphold the trust of the people.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, on Monday, met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and expressed her delight over the national capital having a woman at the helm. She also lauded Gupta's leadership and emphasised the significance of women's representation in governance. During the meeting, Annapurna Devi assured that central government schemes aimed at women and child welfare would be effectively implemented in Delhi. The Kodarma MP reiterated that the BJP-led government in the capital is committed to development and pledged to honour the trust placed by the people.

"The people of Delhi expressed their faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party and now we have a double-engine government in Delhi and the happiest thing is that we have a woman Chief Minister, so she came to meet us today and this double-engine government will work for development and the government will live up to the faith shown by the people of Delhi," Devi told news agency ANI.

The Union Minister also took to 'X' to share a few photographs of her meeting with the Delhi Chief Minister. "Today, I had a courtesy meeting with the Honorable Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta in the ministry room. The status of schemes run by the Central Government for women and children in Delhi was discussed in detail," Devi stated.

'Central schemes to be implemented in Delhi'

The Union Minister also criticized the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for failing to implement key schemes introduced by the central government and asserted that these initiatives would now be put into action. "The schemes being run by the central government were not being implemented by the previous AAP government. Those will be implemented. We discussed many issues," Devi added.

Annapurna Devi's meeting with Rekha Gupta came days after the BJP government was formed on February 20. Gupta took oath as the 9th Chief Minister of Delhi as the BJP stormed to power in the national capital after a gap of almost 27 years. The saffron party won with a historic mandate of 48 seats of 70 Delhi Assembly seats. The Aam Aadmi Party was reduced to just 22 seats.

Annapurna Devi meets European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib

Earlier on February 27, the Union Minister of Women and Child Development met with the European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, at the Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. The meeting was part of the high-level visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who was accompanied by the College of Commissioners, consisting of 26 ministers, during their two-day visit to India.

According to a statement from the ministry, the discussions between Annapurna Devi and Commissioner Hadja Lahbib focused on enhancing India-EU collaboration in key areas such as women's empowerment and child welfare, reinforcing the commitment to shared global development goals.

