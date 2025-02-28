Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tables CAG report on health sector, highlights AAP govt's lapses in mohalla clinics The second CAG report was tabled days after the Delhi government presented the first report on the liquor policy. The report revealed underutilisation of funds, delays in project execution, shortage of staffs and drugs under the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday presented the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Public Health Infrastructure & Management of Health Services, bringing to light the shortcomings of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government. The report exposed critical lapses in healthcare management under the Arvind Kejriwal-led administration, raising concerns about infrastructure, service delivery, and overall efficiency in the capital’s health sector.

The report highlighted issues such as underutilisation of funds, project execution delays, and shortages of both staff and essential medicines. One of the most alarming revelations was the alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 funds. According to the CAG report, the AAP-led government utilized only Rs 582.84 crore out of the Rs 787.91 crore allocated by the central government. Covering the period from 2016-17 to 2021-22, the CAG performance audit report also reviewed the state of Delhi's mohalla clinics, describing their condition as "dire."

The report stated that 21 Aam Aadmi mohalla clinics did not have toilets, 15 did not have a power backup, six did not have any table for check-up and 12 did not have accessibility for the physically disabled. Similar was the situation of the AYUSH dispensaries, with 17 of the 49 inspected dispensaries having no power backup, 7 having no toilet, and 14 having no facility for drinking water The CAG report said that funds released for expenditure for Human Resources remained heavily unutilised, demonstrating underpayment of health staff, and lower deployment of health workers. Rs 52 crore was allotted for the same but only Rs 30.52 crore was utilised, it said. Rs 83.14 crore of the released Rs 119.85 crore for drugs and supplies, including PPE and masks, remained unutilised.

CAG report mentions bed shortage, staff crisis

The CAG report also revealed that despite the heavy demand for hospital beds, only 1357 beds, rather than the promised 32,000 beds, were added in the budget years from 2016-17 to 2020-2021. The report noted that only three new hospitals were completed under the AAP government, and the final cost was much higher than the tendered cost. CAG report mentioned a shortage of manpower in hospitals, waiting times of up to six to eight hours for surgeries, and non-functional equipment. According to the report, in the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), six modular/semi-modular OT, Stone Centre, Transplant ICU and Wards, Kitchen, 77 private/ special rooms, 16 ICU beds, 154 general beds and the Resident Doctors Hostel were not functional.

In Jankpuri Super Speciality Hospital, 7 Modular OTs, Kitchen, Blood Bank, Emergency, Medical gas Pipeline, 10 CCU Beds and 200 General Beds were not operational. Bed occupancy was only 20-40 per cent. Moreover, there was no permanent arrangement of Specialist Doctors and Senior Residents for 24-hour emergency services available in the Sushruta Trauma Centre of Lok Nayak Hospital.

ICU services not adequate

The report states that out of 27 Hospitals, ICU services were not available in 14, Blood Bank services were not available in 16, Oxygen services were not available in 8, Mortuary services were not available in 15, and Ambulance services were not available in 12 Hospitals. The fund under Reproductive, Maternal, New-born Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH) schemes remained underutilized. Underutilization of funds ranged from 58.90 per cent (2016-17) to 93.03 per cent (2019-20), indicating that the GNCTD was not implementing the programme adequately, the CAG report noted.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: CAG report on now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy sent to PAC, committee to submit findings in 3 months