Anna Hazare suspends proposed hunger strike against Maharashtra wine policy

Social activist and Gandhian Anna Hazare has decided to suspend his proposed hunger strike against Maharashtra Government's wine policy. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Anna Hazare said he has received a letter from the Secretary of the concerned department.

"I have decided to suspend my proposed hunger strike against Maharashtra Government's wine policy. I received a letter from the Secretary of the concerned department in which he assured me that people's decision will be considered before implementing the policy," Anna Hazare said.

Hazare had announced an indefinite hunger strike from February 14 over the Maharashtra government's decision to sell wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores.

He had written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announcing the hunger strike.

"If the government does not take back the decision to sell wine considering the sentiments of the workers and the people across the state, then we have to agitate... I will have to start an indefinite hunger strike from February 14 at the Yadav Baba temple at Ralegan Siddhi," the letter stated.

"The decision appears to have been taken solely in view of the growing revenue of the state and the interests of wine growers and sellers. But the government does not seem to think that this decision can lead to young children becoming addicted to young people and women may also suffer due this decision," it had added.

Hazare had said that he has already sent two 'reminder letters' to the chief minister over the issue but no reply has been received yet.

Maharashtra government has cleared a proposal to sell wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores across the state at a flat annual licensing fee of Rs 5,000.

According to the state cabinet, the decision is aimed at ensuring a more accessible marketing channel for Indian wineries.

(With inputs from ANI)

