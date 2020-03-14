Ankit Sharma post-mortem report reveals he was brutally and repeatedly stabbed, sustained 51 injuries

Ankit Sharma's post-mortem report: cause of death due to injuries to lung and brain

The post-mortem report of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, who was killed in Delhi violence last month, showed that the cause of his death was due to shock because of hemorrhage due to injuries to lung and brain. The report also revealed that some injuries were produced by sharp-edged weapons. "An injury was produced by heavy cutting weapon, while the rest of the injuries were by blunt force. All injuries were fresh before death," the report said.

The IB staffer’s body was found in a drain on 26 February in the Chand Bagh area of Delhi.

The 9-page post-mortem report revealed that he sustained 51 injuries in total. He was stabbed 12 times and had 33 blunt injuries.

He sustained 12 “incised stab wounds”. The biggest measured 5x1x7 cm, and was on the left side of his leg. The other wounds were on his thighs, hip, back, chest, arms and spine.

The report also revealed that though he was stabbed all over body, most of the wounds were concentrated on his back and spine.

Apart from the stab wounds, there are six “incised wounds” that were made using a sharp-edged weapon. The biggest incised wound was on his forehead.

On Friday, a Delhi Court had sent Salman, arrested in connection with the case, to four days police custody and suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain to three-day police custody.

Earlier, chilling details of his murder were revealed by the Delhi Police, who on Thursday, arrested accused Salman in connection with the killing.

Sharma was draped in a black cloth, taken to former AAP councilor Tahir Hussain's house and stabbed to death multiple times. His body was thrown in a sewer in Chandbagh area. It was only a day later that his body was recovered. The forensics team also collected samples from the site from where his body was recovered.