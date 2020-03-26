Thursday, March 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. All essential services shops can remain open 24 hrs: Delhi LG Anil Baijal

All essential services shops can remain open 24 hrs: Delhi LG Anil Baijal

Online service providers/e-retailers delivering essential services & goods to be allowed. All essential services shops can remain open 24 hours so that there is no rush of people: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 26, 2020 12:47 IST
All essential services shops can remain open 24 hrs: Delhi LG Anil Baijal

All essential services shops can remain open 24 hrs: Delhi LG Anil Baijal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lieutenant Governer Anil Baijal on Thursday addressed the media amid the coronavirus lockdown. Briefing the media through video conferencing, LG Baijal informed that all essential services shops can remain open 24 hours so that there is no rush of people. "Online service providers/e-retailers delivering essential services & goods to be allowed. All essential services shops can remain open 24 hours so that there is no rush of people," he said.

Kejriwal said that the food home delivery services have been allowed and Mohalla clinics will continue to function but with all precautions.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with Delhi Lieutenant Governer and spoke with all concerned District Magistrates over video conference.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X