All essential services shops can remain open 24 hrs: Delhi LG Anil Baijal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lieutenant Governer Anil Baijal on Thursday addressed the media amid the coronavirus lockdown. Briefing the media through video conferencing, LG Baijal informed that all essential services shops can remain open 24 hours so that there is no rush of people. "Online service providers/e-retailers delivering essential services & goods to be allowed. All essential services shops can remain open 24 hours so that there is no rush of people," he said.

Kejriwal said that the food home delivery services have been allowed and Mohalla clinics will continue to function but with all precautions.

Food home delivery services have been allowed, the delivery persons can show their ID cards that will be sufficient. Mohalla clinics will continue to function but with all precautions: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/wAGND9M9Go — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with Delhi Lieutenant Governer and spoke with all concerned District Magistrates over video conference.