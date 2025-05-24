Angad Singh Chandhok, accused of running million-dollar tech support scam, extradited to India from US According to allegations, Chandhok created several shell companies and used them to transfer stolen funds obtained through the tech support scheme to India and other countries.

New Delhi:

An accused in a tech support scam case, Angad Singh Chandhok, has been deported to India from the United States by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Chandhok was convicted by a US court for running an online tech support scam that defrauded American citizens, particularly senior citizens, of millions of dollars.

According to allegations, Chandhok created several shell companies and used them to transfer stolen funds obtained through the tech support scheme to India and other countries. He was found guilty by a US court and sentenced to six years in prison.

The US Department of Justice, in a press statement issued in March 2022, detailed Chandhok’s involvement in the scam, highlighting the fraudulent targeting of American senior citizens.

The CBI had engaged in a long legal battle to extradite Chandhok from the United States. Following his deportation, he will be produced before a court in India, where the agency is expected to seek his custody.