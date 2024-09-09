Andhra: Visweswara Raju, MLA of Paderu, saves youth stranded in floodwaters | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Snapshot from the incident

Visweswara Raju, the MLA of Paderu, saved a youth who was stranded in floodwaters in Raigudda Vagu, Paderu Mandal, Andhra Pradesh. The MLA was inspecting the area when he saw the youth trying to cross the stream on his bike, but getting swept away by the strong currents.

Without hesitation, the MLA rushed to the spot, wading through the water, and rescued the youth, bringing him safely to the shore. The MLA's prompt action and bravery have been praised by people from all quarters.

The incident showcased the MLA's commitment to serving his constituents and his willingness to go above and beyond to help those in need. Visweswara Raju's selfless act has earned him widespread appreciation and admiration on social media as the video of the incident went viral.

Andhra Pradesh reeling under floods

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has been reeling under a flood situation as several parts of the state received unprecedented amounts of rains in the last couple of days. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the recent torrential rain and subsequent floods in the state, particularly in Vijayawada, is the "biggest disaster" he has witnessed in in his political career. Naidu also said he would request the Central government to declare the floods in the state as a national calamity.

At least 17 people have been killed in rain-related incidents and floods. The Collectorate in the district, one of the worst hit by the incessant rains in the state and floods, has been turned into a temporary secretariat by the chief minister.

