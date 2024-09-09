Health Ministry confirms first case of monkeypox, mpox in India

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health on Monday confirmed that a man who recently travelled from an African country has monkeypox (mpox). Earlier on Sunday, the ministry had said samples were collected from the man and were being tested to confirm the presence of mpox. "The previously suspected case of Mpox (monkeypox) has been verified as a travel-related infection. Laboratory testing has confirmed the presence of Mpox virus of the West African clade 2 in the patient," the ministry said.

In a statement released by the MoH, it said the person, who is a young male who recently travelled from a country experiencing ongoing Mpox transmission, is currently isolated at a designated tertiary care isolation facility. Without disclosing the identity of the infected man, the ministry said the patient remains clinically stable and is without any systemic illness or comorbidities.

However, it stressed that the case is an isolated case, similar to the earlier 30 cases reported in India from July 2022 onwards. It clarified that the latest case is not a part of the current public health emergency (reported by WHO) which is regarding clade 1 of mpox.

