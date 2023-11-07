Andhra Pradesh: Passengers mowed down at Vijayawada bus stand, three dead | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CCTV footage of accident

A horrific accident was captured on camera showing an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus ramming into the platform and mowing down the people at the Vijayawada bus stand on Monday (November 6). The incident claimed three lives while two others were injured. However, all 24 passengers sitting inside the bus are safe. The horrific incident was captured on CCTV which surfaced on social media. An inquiry into the incident has been ordered.

What actually happened?

According to the visuals captured on the CCTV, an APSRTC AC Metro luxury bus, which was seen halted at a place, moved forward slowly and rammed into the platform, breaking past the railing and crushing people. A woman who was crossing the path also became a victim in the incident which took place on platform number 12 of the Pandit Nehru bus station.

The passengers were seen running everywhere to save themselves.

Probe ordered

APSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao interacted with RTC officials and passengers.

“An inquiry into the accident has been ordered. RTC will bear the medical expenses of the injured,” he said.

“The driver of the bus is around 60 years old. The vehicle is in fit condition and we are investigating whether it was a technical fault or driver error that led to the accident,” he added.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

