Andhra Pradesh to distribute smart ration cards from August 25

Amaravati:

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar announced on Tuesday that smart ration cards will be distributed across the state from August 25 to 31. The cards will be issued free of cost during official events led by the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, and MLAs in their respective constituencies.

According to the minister, over 1.4 crore smart ration cards have been prepared to replace the existing ration cards, which have now been digitised. The introduction of smart cards is part of a state-wide effort to modernise the public distribution system and improve its efficiency.

Modern features to ensure transparency

These smart ration cards are designed similar to debit and credit cards and aim to bring more security, accountability, and transparency to the system. Each card will carry the photograph of the family head, along with the names of all family members.

A QR code on the card will be linked to a central transaction tracking system. Importantly, the cards will not display the images of any political leaders.

Revised ration distribution timings and home delivery

Ration distribution will take place from the 1st to the 15th of every month in two shifts: 8 AM to noon, and 4 PM to 8 PM. In addition, home delivery of ration will continue for eligible beneficiaries from the 26th to the 30th of each month.