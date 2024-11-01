‘Onion bombs’ Diwali blast in Andhra Pradesh: 1 dead, 6 injured in firecracker explosion in Eluru | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@GAZSONIC ‘Onion bombs’ Diwali blast in Andhra Pradesh

A man carrying an ‘onion bomb’ on a motorcycle for Diwali celebrations in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district was killed in an explosion near a temple. The incident happened on Thursday when the bike hit a pothole, causing it to fall and get burned by a dangerous flame. The deceased, identified as Sudhakar, was a resident of the area.

Horrific incident captured on CCTV

The CCTV footage, which has now gone viral, showed Sudhakar and a passenger riding along the narrow road before a powerful explosion sent a huge cloud of black smoke into the air and debris was scattered at the scene and shocked the people nearby.

Injuries and emergency response

The passenger and several others sustained injuries; two are in critical condition. All were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and investigating the cause of the blast.

Victim identified as Sudhakar

The deceased, Sudhakar, was on his way to fetch fireworks for Diwali on his scooter. Eyewitnesses said that when the car hit the pothole, an “onion bomb” went off, engulfing the passengers in flames.

How the ‘onion bomb’ explodes

Onion bombs are potent firecrackers resembling onions in shape, known for their powerful blasts similar to small dynamite explosions. These firecrackers are often restricted due to their IED-like intensity.

Viral footage and shocked locals

CCTV footage of the explosion has gone viral, showing the harrowing moment as the blast sent a huge cloud of smoke across the street, scattering debris and shocking onlookers.

