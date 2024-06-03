Andhra Pradesh Key Candidates in Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check complete list, profile of key contestants

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Andhra Pradesh Key Candidates in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

As Andhra Pradesh went through Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections on May 13, key candidates from major parties have emerged. Notable contenders include YSRCP president YS Jagan from Pulivendula, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu contesting from Kuppam, and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan representing Pithapuram. AP Congress president YS Sharmila, sister of YS Jagan, is vying for the Kadapa seat, while BJP state chief Purandeswari is in the fray from Rajamahendravaram. The political arena is set for a showdown between the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and a formidable coalition comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP), led by veteran politician N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Changing political landscape

Once a bastion of Congress, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a significant shift in political dynamics, with regional parties gaining prominence. In the 2019 elections, YSRCP dominated, winning 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats, reshaping the state's political landscape.

Coalition Dynamics

The current elections is witnessing a fierce battle between two coalitions - the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance and the Congress-led INDIA bloc. With strategic seat distributions, alliances are gearing up for a tightly contested electoral race.

Key players and caste dynamics

The political landscape in Andhra Pradesh is intricately woven with caste dynamics. Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP, leveraging welfare schemes and inclusivity efforts, aims to consolidate support from backward castes and minorities. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan's entry into electoral politics and Congress' revival attempts under Y.S. Sharmila add layers to the electoral landscape.

Key contenders in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2024 include Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP), TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JSP's Pawan Kalyan, Congress' Killi Kruparani, Dharmana Prasada Rao (YSRCP), Dharmana Krishna Das (YSRCP), Pamula Pushpa Sreevani (YSRCP), Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy (BJP), Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (TDP), Chintamaneni Prabhakar (TDP), YS Chowdary (BJP), Nadendla Manohar (JSP), Kanna Lakshminarayana (TDP), Adala Prabhakara Reddy (YSRCP), Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari (YSRCP), Nandamuri Balakrishna (TDP), Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy (TDP), Nara Lokesh (TDP) and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (YSRCP).

S. Number Constituency Key Candidates/Parties 2019 Lok Sabha Winner/Party 1. Araku Kothapalli Geetha (BJP) Gumma Thanuja Rani (YSRCP) Appalanarasa Pachipenta (CPM) Goddeti Madhavi (YSRCP) 2. Srikakulam Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP) Tilak Perada (YSRCP) Pedada Parameswara Rao (Congress) Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP) 3. Vizianagaram Bellana Chandrasekhar (YSRCP) Appalanaidu Kalisetti (TDP) Bobbili Srinu (Congress) Bellana Chandrasekhar (YSRCP) 4. Visakhapatnam Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi (YSRCP) Sribharat Mathukumili (TDP) P Satya Reddy (Congress) MVV Satyanarayana (YSRCP) 5. Anakapalli CM Ramesh (BJP) Budi Mutyala Naidu (YSRCP) Vegi Venkatesh (Congress) Dr Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi (YSRCP) 6. Kakinada Chalamalasetty Sunil (YSRCP) Tangella Uday Srinivas (JSP) MM Pallam Raju (Congress) Vanga Geetha (YSRCP) 7. Amalapuram Rapaka Varaprasada Rao (YSRCP) GM Harish Balayogi (TDP) Goutham Janga (Congress) Chinta Anuradha (YSRCP) 8. Rajahmundry Dr Guduri Srinivas (YSRCP) Daggubati Purandeshwari (BJP) Gidugu Rudraraju (Congress) Margani Bharat (YSRCP) 9. Narasapuram Umabala Guduri (YSRCP) KBR Naidu (Congress) Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma (BJP) Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (YSRCP) 10. Eluru Karumuri Sunil Kumar (YSRCP) Putta Mahesh Kumar (TDP) Kavuri Lavanya (Congress) Kotagiri Sridhar (YSRCP) 11. Machilipatnam Simhadri Chandra Sekhar Rao (YSRCP) Balashowry Vallabhaneni (JSP) Gollu Krishna (Congress) Vallabhaneni Balasouri (YSRCP) 12. Vijayawada Kesineni Sivanath (TDP) Kesineni Srinivas (YSRCP) Bhargav Valluru (Congress) Kesineni Srinivas (TDP) 13. Guntur Kilari Venkata Rosaiah (YSRCP) Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (TDP) Jangala Ajay Kumar (CPI) Galla Jayadev (TDP) 14. Narasaraopet Anil Kumar Poluboina (YSRCP) Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP) Garnepudi Alexander Sudhakar (Congress) Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (YSRCP) 15. Bapatla Nandigam Suresh Babu (YSRCP) Krishna Prasad Tenneti (TDP) JD Seelam (Congress) Nandigam Suresh Babu (YSRCP) 16. Ongole Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy (TDP) Dr Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy (YSRCP) Eda Sudhakara Reddy (Congress) Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy (YSRCP) 17. Nandyal Pocha Brahmananda Reddy (YSRCP) Dr Byreddy Shabari (TDP) J Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav (Congress) Pocha Brahmananda Reddy (YSRCP) 18. Kurnool BY Ramaiah (YSRCP) Bastipati Nagaraju Panchalingala (TDP) PG Rampullaiah Yadav (Congress) Dr Sanjeev Kumar (YSRCP) 19. Anantapur Malagundla Sankar Narayana (YSRCP) Ambica G Lakshminarayana Valmiki (TDP) Mallikarjuna Vajjala (Congress) Tallari Rangaiah (YSRCP) 20. Hindupur J Shantha (YSRCP) BK Parthasarathi (TDP) BA Samad Shaheen (Congress) Kuruva Gorantla Madhav (YSRCP) 21. Kadapa YS Avinash Reddy (YSRCP) Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy (TDP) YS Sharmila Reddy (Congress) YS Avinash Reddy (YSRCP) 22. Nellore Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy (YSRCP) Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy (TDP) Koppula Raju (Congress) Adala Prabhakara Reddy (YSRCP) 23. Tirupati Gurumoorthy Maddila (YSRCP) Vara Prasad Rao Velagapalli (BJP) Chinta Mohan (Congress) Balli Durga Prasad Rao (YSRCP) 24. Rajampet PV Midhun Reddy (YSRCP) Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy (BJP) Shaik Basheed (Congress) PV Midhun Reddy (YSRCP)\ 25. Chittoor N Reddeppa (YSRCP) Motukur Jagapathi (Congress) Daggumalla Prasada Rao (TDP) N Reddeppa (YSRCP)

High stakes

With stakes high for all parties, Andhra Pradesh emerges as a battleground that could redefine the region's political future. As social engineering and caste calculations come into play, the nation watches closely as the state prepares for a crucial electoral test.

Previous election results

In the 2019 elections, YSRCP emerged victorious, securing 151 Assembly seats, while TDP won 23 seats and Janasena claimed one. In the Lok Sabha polls, YSRCP triumphed in 22 seats, with TDP securing victory in three constituencies.

