Andhra Pradesh floods: Alert sounded in 18 villages of Chittoor over Rayala pond's rising water level

As many as 18 villages of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district have been put on alert after Rayala pond's water reached a warning level and started leaking following incessant rains in several districts. The authorities have been asked to evacuate residences that are located near the pond, Chittor Collector, Tirupati Urban SP said on Monday. Officials asked the villagers to immediately evacuate their houses and live in a relief camp set up by the government at Tirupati.

Meanwhile, NDRF and SDRF teams have been called in for rescue operations if needed any.

Over 20,000 people have been evacuated and shifted to relief camps after the heavy rains wreaked havoc in southern Andhra Pradesh districts of Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore and Anantapur.

More than a hundred villages, most of them in Kadapa, are presently inundated. The death toll has risen to 20 and over 30 are still missing, according to government officials.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of affected areas and reviewed the flood situation with the district collectors Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the CM over the phone and assured him of all help.

Officials said the situation on the ground was grim on Saturday as well.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in floods in Andhra Pradesh and urged party workers to extend all possible help to those affected.

"Floods have been causing serious damage in Andhra Pradesh. My condolence to those who've lost loved ones," Gandhi said on Twitter.

"Dear Congress workers, please help in all ways possible," he also said.

Floods have caused extensive damage in Andhra Pradesh. After the review meeting on the flood situation in Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa and Anantapur districts, the Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday decided to distribute essential commodities like rice, dal, edible oil, onions, and potatoes to all flood-affected families free of cost.

According to the government order, for the families whose houses were inundated/marooned in the floodwater, the state government will distribute 25 kilos of rice, along with 1 kg each of red gram, onions and potatoes. A litre of cooking oil will also be given to each family affected.

(With inputs from ANI)

