Follow us on Image Source : PTI At least 17 killed, 100 missing in Andhra Pradesh floods; life thrown out of gear

Highlights At least 17 people have been killed and over 100 missing in Andhra Pradesh flash floods

7 NDRF teams have been deployed to lead the search and rescue operations

On Saturday, IMD issued yellow alert in 18 Karnataka districts including Bengaluru Urban, Rural

A heavy downpour wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh, leaving at least 17 people have been killed in flash floods in four Rayalaseema districts, including Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. More than 100 persons are feared to have been washed away in separate incidents in the four districts, reported TOI.

About seven National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to lead the search and rescue operations, besides teams from the police, revenue and fire department.

Swollen rivers and rivulets caused a huge deluge in the districts, cutting off roads at some places and throwing life out of gear. In many places, roads turned into canals and swept vehicles away.

Though the Tirupati International Airport at Renigunta was re-opened for flight operations on Friday, the two ghat roads to Tirumala Hills remained shut. The stairway leading to Tirumala from Alipiri suffered heavy damage due to landslips and flooding, shutting it down for pilgrims who normally trek the Hills.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, issued a yellow alert in 18 Karnataka districts including Bengaluru Urban, Rural districts, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Ramanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, Davangere, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Ballari, Koppal, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. According to IMD, south interior and coastal Karnataka districts are likely to have no respite from rainfall till November 23.

The conductor of a State Road Transport Corporation bus and two other passengers met with a watery grave in Kadapa district as the vehicle tilted in the flood. Two others in the bus were rescued, according to an official release.

In neighbouring Anantapuramu district, 10 people stranded in the Chitravati river flood at Veldurthi village were rescued by the Indian Air Force personnel, who specially flew in from Yelahanka Air Force Station in Karnataka.

The IAF team carried out a winching operation using a Mi-17 helicopter to rescue the ten people, who were stuck in a JCB. The JCB had earlier in the afternoon gone to rescue four people in a car caught in the Chitravati flood but, as the flood turned menacing, six of those in it and the four car passengers got stuck.

The Anantapuramu district administration sent an SOS to the IAF, following which the rescue operation was carried out successfully. SDRF, police and Fire Services personnel rescued tens of people from flood-hit places in Kadapa and Chittoor districts.

Meanwhile yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy over phone and enquired about the situation and promised all help to the state.

The Chief Minister will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts on Saturday, the CMO said in a release. The CM Reddy asked the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam officials to make arrangements for free accommodation and food for the stranded pilgrims on the Hills.

In Kadapa district, 33 relief camps have been opened and 1,200 persons were lodged in them. The Chief Minister spoke with Collectors of the flood-hit districts and asked them to step up rescue and relief measures.

The South Central Railway said 11 passengers and Express trains were cancelled, five partially cancelled, 27 diverted via other routes and one more rescheduled because of the deluge.

ALSO READ | ​Tamil Nadu rains: Showers, flooding toss Chennai, 14 dead in rain battered state

Latest India News