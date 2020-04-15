Coronavirus in Andhra: 10 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; tally rises to 483

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday morning as of 8:00 am, raising the state's tally to 483, the latest media bulletin by State Nodal Officer said on Tuesday. With the latest updates, Guntur district maintained its lead over Kurnool district in terms of number of positive cases. Andhra Pradesh's 483 cases put it at number 9 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 2687, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Earlier on Tuesday, Guntur, with 112 cases, has witnessed the highest number of coronavirus cases followed by Kurnool (90) and Nellore (56).

Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts have remained untouched by the COVID-19 pandemic. These are the only ones among AP's 13 districts that are free of coronavirus.

Till Tuesday, 16 persons have been reported cured and discharged from hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, while 11 persons have died of coronavirus till now. Currently, 459 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

According to the Ministry of Health Affairs, 38 deaths and 1076 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 11,439 including 9756 active cases, 1306 cured/discharged/migrated and 377 deaths.

