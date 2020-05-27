Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Andhra: 68 new COVID-19 cases, state tally reaches 2,787; death toll at 58

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 2,787 after 68 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,913 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 58 have died, the State Health Department said on Wednesday. With this, the number of active cases now stands at 816. According to the medical bulletin, 9,664 samples were tested in the state in last 24 hours.

With the latest updates, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts continued to be the major hotbeds in the state.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.5 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,51,767 including 4,337 deaths and 64,426 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Wednesday. The nation is nearing towards the end of the third extended phase of lockdown after it continued for two more weeks , starting from May 18 and will end on May 31.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said the recovery rate in COVID-19 cases in the country has been constantly improving on a daily basis.

Speaking at a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the recovery rate in the country was 7.10 per cent on March 25 when the lockdown was imposed while it is 41.61 now in the fourth phase of lockdown.

