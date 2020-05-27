Image Source : TWITTER/@HIMANTABISWA 4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam; state tally at 686

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Assam surged to 686 after four new cases were reported on Wednesday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the total cases, currently, 617 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state, while 62 patients have so far recovered from the infection, four have died and three have migrated out of the state.​

"Alert ~ Four new cases of #COVID19+ reported. Three cases were reported from Nagaon, and one from Dhemaji," he tweeted.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.5 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,51,767 including 4,337 deaths and 64,426 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Wednesday. The nation is nearing towards the end of the third extended phase of lockdown after it continued for two more weeks , starting from May 18 and will end on May 31.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said the recovery rate in COVID-19 cases in the country has been constantly improving on a daily basis.

Speaking at a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the recovery rate in the country was 7.10 per cent on March 25 when the lockdown was imposed while it is 41.61 now in the fourth phase of lockdown.

