Image Source : FILE Kanpur Encounter: Anant Dev removed as STF DIG, transferred

Kanpur Encounter: Anant Dev has been removed as STF DIG. Dev has now been entrusted with the charge of DIG, PAC Moradabad Sector. Anant Dev, who was promoted to DIG rank last month, is facing heat for his alleged failure to act upon a letter sent by Bilhaur DSP Devendra Mishra regarding SHO Vinay Tiwari's links with gangster Vikas Dubey. Mishra was one of the eight cops killed in an encounter with Dubey's henchmen near Kanpur last week.

Earlier today, at least three more people were arrested in the case. Police also appointed an Inspector General to probe into the unverified letter that surfaced on social media, purportedly written weeks before his death by Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra. It had alleged links between the Chaubeypur station officer and the gangster.

Also, Inspector General (Civil Defence) Amitabh Thakur asked Uttar Pradesh police chief to probe the then Kanpur SSP Anant Deo, now a DIG, to whom the purported letter was sent.

Police said there is no trace of the letter in their records, but they will continue to investigate the matter.

DSP Devendra Mishra, posted as the Bilhaur circle officer, was among the eight policemen gunned down allegedly by the henchmen of Vikas Dubey in his Bikru village when they went to arrest him past midnight last Thursday.

Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tiwari, mentioned in Mishra’s unverified letter, is among the four policemen suspended for their possible role in tipping off the gangster about his arrest.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage