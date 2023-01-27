AMU suspends student who chanted 'Allah-hu-Akhbar' in NCC uniforms after unfurling flag on Republic Day

Follow us on Image Source : @AMUOFFICIALPRO/TWITTER NCC cadets during the Republic Day parade.

AMU controversy: A day after a video from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) went viral on social media on Republic Day, showing several students purportedly chanting 'Allah-hu-Akhbar' (God is great), the police on Friday said the university administration suspended the student allegedly involved in the incident.

The major development came nearly 24 hours after a video in which NCC cadets of AMU were seen shouting religious slogans after the hoisting of the Tricolour on campus, outside Strachey Hall.

Accused students suspended

While speaking to news agency ANI, Aligarh SP, Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, said that there was no other slogan regarding any other religion chanted as reported by some media organisations and added the university identified the accused student and suspended him.

"Till now we haven't received any complaint regarding that matter," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University, Wasim Ali, said an order was issued to investigate the matter. "Further action will be taken after investigation. The police have also gathered information about the incident," Ali added.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 2 injured in stone pelting incident in Aligarh

Latest India News