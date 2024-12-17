Blast near Amritsar's Islamabad Police Station sparks panic, gangster claims responsibility

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Blast near Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar.

A loud explosion was heard near the Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar, Punjab, on Tuesday morning, sending panic among locals. The explosion occurred at around 3 AM, startling residents and disturbing the peaceful night. Residents said the sound was so loud it shook homes, and some said paintings fell off their walls due to the impact.

No explosion inside the police station

Islamabad police officer Jasbir Singh confirmed hearing the explosion but clarified that there was no explosion inside the police station premises. Authorities are currently investigating the source of the explosion and the exact location of the explosion. When asked for more details, the local police refused to comment, adding to the suspicion surrounding the incident.

Gangster claims responsibility

Gangster Jeevan Fauji reportedly claimed responsibility for the blast through unverified sources. However, the Punjab Police has yet to confirm the incident or issue an official statement on the gangster’s involvement.

Local response and ongoing research

Residents in the area are still in pain after the powerful explosion. Some eyewitnesses reported significant vibrations and noises that woke up the entire community. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion and verify the claims made by the mob.

Key Highlights:

A loud blast occurred near Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar around 3 AM.

Police confirm no explosion occurred inside the station premises.

Gangster Jeevan Fauji has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Punjab Police has yet to confirm the claim or share further details.

The situation remains under investigation, and authorities are urging residents to remain calm while they work to uncover the facts.

