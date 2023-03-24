Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amritpal Singh manhunt: Alert issued in Uttarakhand's 3 districts against Waris Punjab De chief

Amritpal Singh manhunt: In the latest development to the ongoing manhunt for fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, an alert has been issued in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udhamsinghnagar districts of the Uttarakhand as a precaution in view of the possibility of Waris Punjab De chief entering the state.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said that an intensive checking on the borders of all three districts and in other areas has been launched. Significantly, terrorism in the 1990s had an impact on all three of the State's districts.

Earlier on Thursday, Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said that a total of 207 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state, of which, 30 have been found in substantive criminal activities, while, remaining are under preventive arrest.

"Police teams are doing a thorough screening of all the arrested persons and soon they will be released from police custody," he said. The IGP further said that this operation was carried out on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with an aim to save the innocent youth of Punjab from playing into the hands of Anti-National Forces.

Punjab police arrests Amritpal Singh's aide

Revealing more details, IGP Gill said that the Punjab Police in a joint operation with Haryana Police have arrested a woman identified as Baljeet Kaur for harbouring Amritpal Singh and his aide Pappalpreet Singh at her home in Kurukshetra, Haryana on March 19. "Accused Baljit Kaur divulged that Pappalpreet was in touch with her for the last two and a half years," he said.

Amritpal Singh walking with umbrella in Haryana

Meanwhile, a CCTV visual surfaced on Thursday, showing the fugitive Khalistani leader walking on a street in Kurukshetra’s Shahabad area in Haryana. The video showed the radical preacher walking with a black umbrella and a small bag, wearing a light-blue shirt and blue denim.

According to the news agency ANI, the footage is dated back to March 20 but it surfaced only on Thursday (March 23).

Meanwhile, intelligence agencies have made sensational revelations against Amritpal Singh. According to intelligence sources, Waris Punjab De chief was trying to create communal disharmony among the people and tried to defame the Sikh religion.

(With inputs from ANI)

