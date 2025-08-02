Amrit Udyan to reopen for public with new attractions and free entry from this date

The Amrit Udyan, nestled within the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, will open its gates to the public from August 16 to September 14. The President's office announced the reopening on Saturday, offering citizens a chance to explore one of Delhi’s most celebrated green spaces during this limited period.
Timings and entry details
- Visiting hours: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm (last entry at 5:15 pm)
- Closed on Mondays for maintenance
- Entry gate: Gate No. 35, near North Avenue Road
- Entry fee: Completely free of cost
Visitors can book time slots online at visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. For those arriving without prior booking, Self-Service Kiosks outside Gate No. 35 will allow walk-in registration.
New feature: The babbling brook
This year, Amrit Udyan introduces a refreshing new element- the Babbling Brook. This landscaped water stream features cascades, sculptural spouts, stepping stones, and a raised reflecting pool, offering a calming experience amid nature.
Accompanying this are immersive features like:
- Banyan Grove with reflexology paths
- Panchtatva trails and forest-inspired soundscapes
- Herbal and Plumeria gardens, grass mounds, and curated plant zones
- What’s on the garden trail?
- Visitors can explore a vibrant trail that includes-
- Bal Vatika
- Herbal Garden
- Bonsai Garden
- Central Lawn
- Long Garden
- Circular Garden
QR codes throughout the trail will provide digital insights into plant species and garden design features, enhancing the educational and interactive experience.
What can you carry?
Permitted items include-
- Mobile phones
- Electronic keys
- Purses and handbags
- Water bottles
- Baby milk bottles
- Umbrellas
No other items will be allowed inside the premises.
Special days for athletes and teachers
In recognition of National Sports Day (August 29) and Teachers’ Day (September 5), special access will be granted to athletes, sportspersons, and teachers. This initiative celebrates their contributions to the nation and offers them a unique chance to enjoy the garden in a special way.
With its blend of serene beauty, botanical variety, and thoughtful design, Amrit Udyan continues to offer an enriching escape within the heart of the capital. Whether you're a nature lover, a curious learner, or just seeking tranquillity, the garden promises a memorable experience during this one-month window.