Amrit Udyan to reopen for public with new attractions and free entry from this date Amrit Udyan: The yearly inauguration of Amrit Udyan consistently attracts a large number of visitors, who come to enjoy its beautifully designed gardens and colorful flowers, offering a peaceful retreat amidst the bustling city center.

New Delhi:

The Amrit Udyan, nestled within the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, will open its gates to the public from August 16 to September 14. The President's office announced the reopening on Saturday, offering citizens a chance to explore one of Delhi’s most celebrated green spaces during this limited period.

Timings and entry details

Visiting hours: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm (last entry at 5:15 pm)

Closed on Mondays for maintenance

Entry gate: Gate No. 35, near North Avenue Road

Entry fee: Completely free of cost

Visitors can book time slots online at visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. For those arriving without prior booking, Self-Service Kiosks outside Gate No. 35 will allow walk-in registration.

New feature: The babbling brook

This year, Amrit Udyan introduces a refreshing new element- the Babbling Brook. This landscaped water stream features cascades, sculptural spouts, stepping stones, and a raised reflecting pool, offering a calming experience amid nature.

Accompanying this are immersive features like:

Banyan Grove with reflexology paths

Panchtatva trails and forest-inspired soundscapes

Herbal and Plumeria gardens, grass mounds, and curated plant zones

What’s on the garden trail?

Visitors can explore a vibrant trail that includes-

Bal Vatika

Herbal Garden

Bonsai Garden

Central Lawn

Long Garden

Circular Garden

QR codes throughout the trail will provide digital insights into plant species and garden design features, enhancing the educational and interactive experience.

What can you carry?

Permitted items include-

Mobile phones

Electronic keys

Purses and handbags

Water bottles

Baby milk bottles

Umbrellas

No other items will be allowed inside the premises.

Special days for athletes and teachers

In recognition of National Sports Day (August 29) and Teachers’ Day (September 5), special access will be granted to athletes, sportspersons, and teachers. This initiative celebrates their contributions to the nation and offers them a unique chance to enjoy the garden in a special way.

With its blend of serene beauty, botanical variety, and thoughtful design, Amrit Udyan continues to offer an enriching escape within the heart of the capital. Whether you're a nature lover, a curious learner, or just seeking tranquillity, the garden promises a memorable experience during this one-month window.