Contact tracing of over 10,000 starts who visited Amrik Sukhdev, Garam Dharam dhabas in Murthal

Contact tracing of over 10,000 people who visited famours dhabas — Amrik Sukhdev and Dharmendra's Garam Dharam in Murthal Haryana, in the past week has started. The development comes after 75 staffers from the two dhabas tested positive after samples of over 300 staff memebers were taken. Both restaurants have been sealed for futher orders for sanitisation process.

At least 65 employees of Amrik Sukhdev dhaba and 10 of Garam Dharam, owned had tested positive for coronavirus, Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia said. Both eateries are located in Murthal, some 50 km from here, in Sonipat district of Haryana and are favourite halt points for the travellers.

Health teams collected samples of 300 workers at Sukhdev dhaba. Poonia said a special drive has been launched in eateries located along the highway.

Many people from Delhi also visit Murthal as a getaway destination as the place has many famous dhabas.

The DC said the Sonipat district administration has been running a special drive for the sampling of workers at the dhabas and it was during this process that these cases were detected.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, he said the district administration keeps carrying routine checks at dhabas to ensure that they follow all norms and guidelines, including those pertaining to social distancing.

Haryana on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike of 1,881 coronavirus cases with 19 fatalities. Sonipat district reported 190 coronavirus cases, according to a state Health Department bulletin.

As per the bulletin, Sonipat, which so far has reported 4,747 cases with 41 fatalities, is the third worst-hit district after Faridabad and Gurgaon.

