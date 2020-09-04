Murthal: Amrik-Sukhdev, Dharmendra-owned Garam Dharam dhabha shut after 75 staffers test COVID-positive

Image Source : PTI Sonipat: Police and Health officials outside the famous Amrik- Sukhdev Dhaba after sixty-five staffers of the Dhaba tested positive for COVID-19, at Murthal in Sonipat district, Thursday, Sept.

3, 2020. All the 65 staffers are asymptomatic and have been home quarantined.

Amrik-Sukhdev, Haryana's famous dhaba was sealed on Thursday after 65 of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19. According to a senior official, a total of two dhabas at Haryana's Murthal were sealed after as many as 75 members of the staff had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Commenting on the closure of Amrik-Sukhdev, Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia said a majority of 65 workers have tested positive at the Amrik-Sukhdev dhaba. Ten other workers, employed at Garam Dharam, owned by Bollywood actor Dharmendra, were also tested positive, he said.

Both the dhabas are located in Sonipat's Murthal and nearly 50 km away from Delhi.

Meanwhile, both the dhabas have been sealed until further orders and efforts are on to trace as many contacts as possible of the positive cases. The district administration has also ordered the santisation of the eateries.

Health teams have also collected samples of 300 workers at Sukhdev dhaba.

A special drive for the sampling of workers at dhabas had been undertaken by the Sonipat district administration, during which the employees were tested positive, The DC said.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, he said the district administration keeps carrying routine checks at dhabas to ensure that they follow all norms and guidelines, including those pertaining to social distancing.

Haryana, meanwhile, on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike of 1,881 coronavirus cases with 19 fatalities.

Sonipat district reported 190 coronavirus cases, according to a state Health Department bulletin.

