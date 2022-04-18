Follow us on Image Source : ANI Section 144 clamped in Maharashtra's Amravati after clash between two groups

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been clamped in the Achalpur-Paratwada town of Amravati district in Maharashtra after a skirmish during a flag changing ritual.

According to police, the situation took an ugly turn after a clash between two groups over a flag at Dula Gate in Achalpur. Cops were deployed immediately to take the control of the situation.

Shashikant Satav, Additional SP, Amravati Rural, said that more than 600 police officials have been deployed to Achalpur-Paratwada twin city, Kandli village and another village to check the law and order situation. The administration has imposed Section 144 imposed in affected areas of the district to prevent mass gatherings.

Also, 16 people have been arrested from both groups so far for indulging in violence. He informed that a few cops suffered injuries in the incident.

"There was a dispute between two groups in Achalpur city last night over a flag. 16 people have been arrested. At present, the situation is under control," Satav said.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police officials has been deployed in Akola, Amravati city, Amravati rural and other nearby cities. The administration has also ordered the closure of markets and police patrolling has started.

