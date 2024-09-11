Amit Shah thanks Amitabh Bachchan for joining 'I4C' campaign against cybercrime

Follow us on Image Source : X/PTI Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah

I4C campaign: Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his gratitude to Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan for his active involvement in the government's initiatives to tackle increasing cybercrimes. Shah said that the actor's involvement will further accelerate the mission of making India a cyber-secure nation.

"Pursuing Modi Ji's vision, the Ministry of Home Affairs is resolved to creating a safe cyberspace in the nation. The I4C has taken several steps in this direction. I thank Amitabh Bachchan Ji for joining this campaign. Amitabh Bachchan Ji's active involvement will further accelerate our mission to build a Cyber-Secure Bharat," the Home Minister wrote on X, sharing a post of Cyber Dost, the Ministry of Home Affairs' cyber safety and security awareness handle.

Amitabh Bachchan joins I4C's campaign

Cyber Dost also highlighted Amitabh Bachchan's involvement in the campaign, saying, "Supporting PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and HM Shri Amit Shah Ji's vision, the iconic actor Shri Amitabh Bachchan Ji has joined I4C's campaign to make India cyber secure. You too can join this initiative, stay vigilant against cyber fraud, and contribute to building a Cyber-Secure Bharat."

In a video message, Amitabh Bachchan emphasised the importance of vigilance against cybercrime. "The rising cases of cybercrime in the country and across the world are a matter of concern. The Home Ministry's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre is working towards controlling this. With Home Minister Amit Shah's insistence, I joined this campaign, and I want us all to unite against this problem. A bit of caution can protect us from cybercrimes," the Bollywood actor said.

First Foundation Day celebrations of I4C

On Tuesday, Shah addressed the first foundation day programme of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi and launched key initiatives for the prevention of cyber crime. He also urged cybersecurity agencies to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify the modus operandi of criminals duping people of their hard-earned money, spreading fake news and abusing women and children online.

During the event, Shah launched four platforms of the I4C -- cyber fraud mitigation centre (CFMC), the 'Samanvaya' platform, a cyber commandos programme and a suspect registry.

About I4C

Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), launched in 2018, is an initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs, to deal with cyber crime in the country in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

I4C focuses on tackling all the issues related to Cybercrime for the citizens, which includes improving coordination between various Law Enforcement Agencies and the stakeholders, driving change in India's overall capability to tackle Cybercrime and to improve citizen satisfaction levels.

Since its roll out, it has worked towards enhancing the nation’s collective capability to tackle cybercrimes and develop effective coordination among the Law Enforcement Agencies. The I4C was dedicated to the Nation on 10th January 2020 by Hon’ble Home Minister.

Objectives of I4C

To act as a nodal point to curb Cybercrime in the country.

To strengthen the fight against Cybercrime committed against women and children.

Facilitate easy filing Cybercrime related complaints and identifying Cybercrime trends and patterns.

To act as an early warning system for Law Enforcement Agencies for proactive Cybercrime prevention and detection.

Awareness creation among public about preventing Cybercrime.

Assist States/UTs in capacity building of Police Officers, Public Prosecutors and Judicial Officers in the area of cyber forensic, investigation, cyber hygiene, cyber-criminology, etc.

