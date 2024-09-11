Kolkata rape victim's father breaks down on camera, says 'not satisfied with CM Mamata's role' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/PTI Kolkata rape victim's father and CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata rape and murder case: The father of the 31-year-old trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last month, broke down on camera, expressing deep dissatisfaction with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's handling of the case.

In a heart-wrenching statement, he voiced his frustration, saying he is not satisfied with the response and role of the state government, especially the Chief Minister, in seeking justice for his daughter.

'Not satisfied with CM Mamata Banerjee's role'

The victim’s father said, "We are not satisfied with the role of the CM in the case. She did not do any work. The incident which occurred with my daughter, we have been saying since starting that a person from the department was involved in this. We think no one will celebrate Durga Puja this year...if someone celebrates, they will not be celebrating with happiness...because all the people of Bengal and the country consider my daughter their daughter."

Mamata Banerjee on case

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Center was hatching a conspiracy to fuel public outrage over the rape and murder of a doctor. She also claimed that some leftist parties were also involved in it. The Chief Minister said, "This (protest after the RG Kar incident) is definitely a conspiracy of the Center and some leftist parties are also involved in it. Some people are taking advantage of the turmoil in the neighbouring country. They have forgotten that India and Bangladesh are separate nations."

Chief Minister Banerjee dismissed allegations that the Kolkata Police tried to bribe the parents of the trainee doctor and claimed that it was an attempt to malign her government. However, the victim's mother accused her of lying. The doctor's mother asked why she would ‘lie’ in her late daughter's name.

"I never offered money to the family of the deceased doctor, this is nothing but defamation. I told them that if they want to do something in memory of their daughter, then our government is with them. I know what to say, and when," she added.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

It is pertinent to mention that a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

