Amit Shah to chair key meet of CMs of Naxal-affected states on October 7, Chhattisgarh CM Sai to participate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting of Chief Ministers and Home Ministers from Naxal-affected states on October 7 in the national capital. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will represent the state in this crucial meeting and is expected to provide an update on the ongoing Naxal operations and present details of developmental projects in Naxal-affected areas.

Ahead of the meeting, Chief Minister Sai highlighted that the Chhattisgarh government has been conducting continuous search operations in Naxal-affected areas while prioritising development projects. “Our goal is to eliminate Naxal violence and integrate these regions into the mainstream of development,” the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the recent major Naxal operation in the border areas of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts, he noted, “Today, our security forces have achieved significant success against the Maoists. So far, reports indicate that 28 Naxalites have been killed in the operation, making it one of the largest Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh. I commend our brave soldiers for their dedication and courage.”

“Our government’s clear objective is the complete eradication of Naxalism. Under the double-engine government, we are not only confronting the Maoists firmly but also accelerating developmental efforts in these areas. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has provided clear directives for the elimination of Naxalism, with a goal of achieving this nationwide by March 2026,” he added.

Focus on development in the meeting

During the meeting, the Chief Minister will present a detailed account of the developmental initiatives being implemented in Naxal-affected regions of Chhattisgarh. According to the officials, the state has launched several key projects, including road construction, schools, hospitals, and essential infrastructure in these areas. “Additionally, efforts are being made to generate employment and boost rural development, ensuring that communities in Naxal-affected areas are connected to the development process,” the officials said.

“We urge the Maoists to abandon violence and join the mainstream of development,” CM Sai said. “Our government is continuously working to improve infrastructure in Naxal-affected areas, providing roads, electricity, water, and healthcare to enhance the quality of life for people in these regions.”

In the upcoming meeting, CM Sai will also seek special assistance from the central government to further accelerate development projects in Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh.

Major success in Naxal operation

The recent encounter between security forces and Naxalites in the border region of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts resulted in the killing of 28 Naxalites, boosting the morale of the state’s security forces.

He acknowledged the support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the ongoing battle against Naxalism, stating, “With his strategic guidance and leadership, we have been able to carry out successful operations against the Maoists in Chhattisgarh.”

