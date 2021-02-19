Friday, February 19, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Amit Shah summoned by Bengal court after Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee files defamation case

Amit Shah summoned by Bengal court after Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee files defamation case

The judge directed that Amit Shah's attendance either personally or through a lawyer is necessary to answer to a charge of defamation under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).  

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2021 19:05 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at party workers during
Image Source : PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at party workers during a roadshow in Namkhana, South 24 Paraganas on Thursday.

A designated MP/MLA court in West Bengal issued summons to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to appear either personally or through a lawyer before it on February 22 in connection with a defamation case lodged against him by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The special judge of MP/MLA court at Bidhannagar directed that Shah is "required to appear in person/by pleader" at 10 am on that day.

The judge directed that Shah's attendance either personally or through a lawyer is necessary to answer to a charge of defamation under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

ALSO READBJP will end cut-money culture, bring development in Bengal if voted to power: Amit Shah

In a press note, Abhishek Banerjee's lawyer Sanjay Basu claimed that Shah had made certain defamatory statements against the TMC MP on August 11, 2018 at a rally of the BJP at Mayo Road in Kolkata.

ALSO READ'First contest against Abhishek, then me': Mamata Banerjee throws open challenge to Amit Shah

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News