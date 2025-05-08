Amit Shah speaks with Director Generals of BSF and CISF amid India-Pakistan skirmishes Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks with the Director Generals of border guarding forces and with CISF DG to take stock of the border situation.

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing war between India and Pakistan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the chief of the country's paramilitary force. In a conversation with the DG of BSF and CISF, Amit Shah has given instructions to ensure the security of the country. Amit Shah has instructed Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary to ensure the security of the country's international border, while the Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been instructed to ensure the security of all the airports in the country. Let us tell you that the responsibility for the security of all the airports in the country lies on the shoulders of CISF.

All the drones and missiles of Pakistan were shot down

Let us tell you that on Thursday, around 8 pm, Pakistan started missile and drone attacks in the border areas of Jammu. After Jammu, Pakistan also attacked the border areas of Punjab and Rajasthan. More than 100 missiles were fired by Pakistan. Pakistan fired more than 70 missiles in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, alone. However, India's air defence system shot down all the drones and missiles sent by Pakistan in the air itself.

Defence systems were destroyed in many cities of Pakistan

In response to this attack by Pakistan, India also took strong action. In retaliation, India destroyed the defence systems of Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan and Sialkot cities. Apart from this, India also shot down a total of 3 fighter jets of Pakistan, including two JF-17s and one F-16. India has also captured a Pakistani fighter pilot of the downed JF-17 alive from Lathi in Rajasthan. According to the reports received so far, Pakistan has suffered heavy losses in India's retaliation.