Amit Shah reviews security situation in J-K, calls another high-level meeting on June 16

Jammu and Kashmir security situation: In the wake of a series of terror attacks in the Jammu region, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (June 14) chaired a review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with MHA officials. This comes after several terrorist attacks and encounters rocked the valley.

As per the reports, the Union Home Minister will also chair another detailed routine meeting on June 16 on the Jammu and Kashmir security situation. The meeting will be attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, top officials of the Army and CRPF, and others.

As per the news agency PTI sources, Shah was briefed about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the steps taken following the terror incidents.

PM Modi reviews J-K security situation

The Home Minister reviewed the situation a day after Prime Minister Narendra Mod chaired a review meeting to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. During the meeting, he was joined by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other high-ranking officials. According to government sources, the Prime Minister received a detailed briefing on the current security landscape and ongoing counter-terrorism initiatives in the region.

PM Modi also emphasised the need for a robust deployment of the country’s full range of counter-terror capabilities to effectively address the threats. Following the review, he also held a discussion with Amit Shah, focusing on the strategic deployment of security forces and the operational aspects of counter-terrorism measures. Additionally, the Prime Minister spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to get an update on the local administration’s efforts and the overall situation on the ground.

Terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

The high-level review meetings come in response to a recent surge in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Over the past four days, terrorists have carried out attacks in four different locations across the Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts. These incidents have resulted in the tragic deaths of nine pilgrims and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan. Additionally, seven security personnel and several other individuals sustained injuries during these attacks.

