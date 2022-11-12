Amit Shah on visit to Tamil Nadu, set to meet senior RSS leaders, ideologues

Follow us on Image Source : FILE He will also hold a brainstorming session with the party office-bearers and senior leaders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a short visit to Chennai, will be conducting meetings with senior BJP leaders. Shah would also be meeting Hindutva ideologues and senior RSS leaders. The Union Home Minister had attended a private function in the city of a leading business group earlier in the day.

The Union Home minister's visit to the party headquarters is considered a major boost to the party's local leadership which is engaged in a bitter battle with the ruling DMK. It has to be noted that ever since the new president, former IPS officer, K. Annamalai assumed office as the BJP state president, the party's graph has been on the ascendancy.

