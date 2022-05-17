Ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah to forces

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other officials at a meeting on Amarnath Yatra, in New Delhi.

Highlights Amit Shah asked security forces should to ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terror

Shah directed security forces & police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations

He also held a high-level meeting to review preparations for Amarnath Yatra 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that security forces should ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Shah directed security forces & police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively & said to fulfill PM Modi’s vision of a prosperous & peaceful Jammu and Kashmir.

He also held a high-level meeting to review preparations for Amarnath Yatra 2022.

"It is the priority of the Modi government to make the darshan of the passengers easy. For the first time, RFID cards and insurance of Rs 5 lakh will also be given to the passengers," Amit Shah tweeted.

ALSO READ | Taliban-ruled Afghanistan in focus as India hosts SCO's RATS meeting in Delhi

ALSO READ | Colonel Dharamvir, hero of Battle of Longewala, passes away

Latest India News