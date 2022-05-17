Colonel Dharamvir, hero of Battle of Longewala, passes away

Follow us on Image Source : @PRODEFRJSTHN Colonel Dharamvir, the war hero of the Battle of Longewala, passed away on May 16.@PRODefRjsthn

Colonel Dharamvir, hero of the Battle of Longewala fought against Pakistan in 1971, passed away on May 16 in Gurugram. He had commanded 23 Punjab battalion between 1992-94.

Colonel Dharamvir was the first soldier who gave information to the army about Pakistan's attack to then Major Chandpuri.

Taking to Twitter, Defence PRO Jaipur said, "Colonel Dharamvir the real hero of Battle of Longewala passed away on 16 May at Gurgaon. Commanded 23 Punjab 1992-94. 'Mention in Despatches' 1971 War."

Colonel Dharamvir alerted the army about Pakistan's planning against India, which initially wasn't believed by his bosses. However, he heard the thundering sound of the tanks that were approaching towards the border.

To many who don't know, Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna played the role of Colonel Dharamvir in the movie Border, one of the biggest hit India ever saw.

What the 1971 war showed to India and the world is how critical a role air power will play in a conventional conflict, retired Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak, who participated in the war fought by India to liberate Bangladesh, earlier said.

Recalling the decisive Battle of Longewala, former IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on the 50th anniversary year (last year) of its victory over Pakistan in 1971 war had said that the plan of armoured thrust by the Pakistan Army was "brilliant" and could have changed the course of the 1971 war, but the only thing it probably forgot to factor in was India's air power.

The Pakistan Army forgot what half-a-squadron of the Hunter aircraft sitting in Jaisalmer could do and that was probably its "only mistake", he said.

