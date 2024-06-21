Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh spread awareness, perform Yoga

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Om Birla performs Yoga

International Yoga Day: Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and Rajnath Singh on Friday performed Yoga and spread awareness of keeping up good health. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also performed Yoga in Srinagar and said the world sees yoga as a powerful agent for global good as it helps people live in the present without carrying the baggage of the past.

Rajnath Singh

On this International Yoga Day, my only wish is that like all of you soldiers, taking inspiration from you, every person should imbibe the power of yoga within themselves. On this Yoga Day, I also pray to God that we all adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Nitin Gadkari

“People are enthusiastically participating in today's event. If we do yoga every day, we won’t ever need to take any medicines,” says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

S Jaishankar

“Today, I was very happy to see so many diplomats, ambassadors, and colleagues from foreign ministry join us at the yoga session,” says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at a yoga event in Delhi.

Kiren Rijiju

“It is a moment to celebrate. We do yoga every day but to celebrate together and do yoga in a coordinated manner gives a different kind of feeling,” says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Om Birla

“I congratulate everyone on this day. Yoga is being practiced in the entire world today. It’s a part of our daily routine,” says BJP leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.