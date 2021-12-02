Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of 'Maa Shakumbhari Vishwavidyalaya' in Saharanpur today

Thursday, December 02, 2021
     
The office of the Home Minister of India in a tweet informed that the ceremony will take place at 1:00 PM today.

Saharanpur Updated on: December 02, 2021 7:35 IST
Highlights

  • Office of the Home Minister of India in a tweet informed that ceremony will take place at 1 PM today
  • This information comes just months ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022
  • In 2017 Assembly elections in UP, BJP bagged 312 seats out of 403-seat

Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of Maa Shakumbhari Vishwavidyalaya on Thursday at Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

"Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah ji will lay the foundation stone of 'Maa Shakumbhari Vishwavidyalaya' in Saharanpur. Date: 2 December 2021, Time: 1 pm," tweeted Office of the Home Minister of India.

This information comes just months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022. 

Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. 

(With ANI inputs)

